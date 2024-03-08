Man shot in head inside NYC recording studio

A man was critically injured after he was shot in the head inside a recording studio in NYC, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on 8th Ave, near 39th St. in Midtown.

According to police, the 26-year-old man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. His identity is unknown at the time.

Four male suspects are being sought – one is described as a man in his 20's wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

A motive for the shooting was unknown at the time.