Midtown police crash leaves 4 NYPD officers injured

Four officers were injured after a head-on collision with a truck Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. between 57th and 8th Avenue.

SkyFOX showed the damaged police vehicle in the bus lane with substantial damage to the front.

It is still unclear who is at fault and whether the officers were responding to a radio call.

The status of the truck driver is also unknown.

The group was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.