Midtown hit-and-run kills pedicab driver, injures 3

article

A 24-year-old pedicab driver was killed and three of his passengers injured after a hit-and-run accident in Midtown on Saturday evening.

According to police, Ibrokhim Azizov was heading east on E. 42nd St. near Fifth Ave. around 11:15 p.m. Friday when his cab was rear-ended by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

The collision caused Azizov to be thrown from his seat into the street. The Toyota then ran over Azizov and fled the scene heading southbound on Madison Avenue.

Shortly thereafter, the parked and unoccupied Toyota was recovered on East 32nd Street.

Police have arrested Mario Sagastumme-Gonzalez of Stamford, Connecticut in connection with the crash. He is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and reckless driving.

An investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD's Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters