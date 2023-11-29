Midtown Manhattan stabbing leaves man, 71, dead; 78-year-old taken into custody

The NYPD said a 71-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in the Hell's Kitchen section of Midtown Manhattan, and a 78-year-old man is now in custody.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. to a 911 call for an assault in progress inside 475 W. 57 St.

The stabbing inside 475 W. 57 St is under investigation, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 71-year-old was found with a stab wound to the back, and the 78-year-old with slash wounds to both hands.

The 71-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead.

The 78-year-old was taken into custody and transported to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The stabbing is under investigation. A motive is unknown at the time. So far, no charges have been filed.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.