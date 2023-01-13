Microsoft to give employees unlimited vacation days

Microsoft is reportedly doing away with the number of vacation days employees can take under the company's new "Discretionary Time Off", or DTO policy.

"It's another name for unlimited paid time off," says HR specialist and NY Post career advice columnist Greg Giangrande. "And the reason why companies do that is to shift the burden and shift the responsibility to employees to manage their own time, where the employer doesn't have to keep track administratively."

According to the Verge, Microsoft's U.S. workforce, which is around 122,000 employees, can now take as much time off as they want.

They'll also get 10 corporate holidays, along with the standard allotted sick time and bereavement, and in addition to COVID-19 sick pay. Some employers in the state are required to provide at least five or 14 days of job protection and pay for those who contract the virus.

"There's a tremendous financial benefit to the employer because they don't have to carry accrued vacation days on their books to the tune of millions of dollars in many cases, which they have to pay out unused time for people who leave the company. — Greg Giangrande

"So for many employers, they're looking at having to pay out millions of dollars to people who leave the company when they leave, and if you have unlimited time, there's no accrued time. So you essentially take that liability down to zero," Giangrande adds.

While employees no longer have to 'use it or lose it', the DTO has to be approved by a manager. Giangrande adds while the policy gives workers more control, it’s not without its downsides.

"I think the challenge is it's an unlimited amount of time, but is it really unlimited? Are there cultural pressures about how much time one can take? And that's what employers are banking on." — Greg Giangrande

New Yorkers that spoke with FOX 5 New York ultimately thought the idea sounded like a good move for both companies if it's not abused.

"Ultimately, I think it would be a good thing since most Americans are really overworked," explained one New Yorker.

