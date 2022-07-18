Expand / Collapse search
Mickey Rooney Jr., musician and son of late film legend, reportedly dies at 77

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:42PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Actor Mickey Rooney Whispering to His Son on Acting Tips article

(Original Caption) Hollywood: Tall Story, Long And Short Of It. Mickey Rooney (Left) has to stand on tip of his toes to whisper advice to his eldest son, Mickey Jr., as the latter goes into dress rehearsal of Chip Off the Old Block. Other stars of th

Expand

Mickey Rooney Jr. — a musician and actor who was the son of the late movie legend — died at the age of 77, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. 

The Hollywood Reporter said Rooney died at his home in Glendale, Arizona, and was confirmed by his longtime companion 
Chrissie Brown.

Variety said Rooney’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post from friend and actor Paul Petersen.

A cause of death wasn’t revealed. 

According to the Reporter, he and his brother Tim were hired as backup castmembers on ABC’s "The Mickey Mouse Club" in 1955. However, he was fired after a few episodes due to incidents in the Disney’s paint department. 

He went on to play in bands with Willie Nelson and appeared in a few movies including "Honeysuckle Rose," and "Songwriter." He also recorded songs such as "The Wandering Wind," "The Choice Is Yours" and "It Certainly Ain’t a Nice Thing," according to the Reporter. 

Rooney’s father was laid to rest in 2014. Over the course of his career, the elder Rooney was nominated for four Academy Awards and received two special Oscars for film achievements, received an Emmy and a Tony nomination. A small man physically, the father was prodigious in talent, scope, ambition and appetite. He sang and danced, played roles both serious and silly and wrote memoirs, a novel, movie scripts and plays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 