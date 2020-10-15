Michigan man wins $1 million lotto prize after winning $5,000 the week before
JACKSON, Mich. - Some guys have all the luck.
The Michigan Lottery says a 24-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station -- just days after he won $5,000 the week before.
“I had won $5,000 on a Super Bonus Cashword ticket last week, and I was still feeling pretty lucky,” the man told lottery officials. “Later that night, I bought a couple Ruby Mine tickets and hit $1 million!”
Lotto officials said the winner chose to take a lump-sum payment of $634,000.
He told them he plans on buying a new car and a new home, and will then share his winnings with his parents.
