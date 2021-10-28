Michigan couple takes wedding photos where they met -- at Subway

article

Newlyweds Julie Bushart Williams and Zack Williams decided to take some wedding photos at the place where it all began -- a Subway sandwich shop.

The Michigan couple traced the steps of their relationship back to the Subway restaurant where they met and snapped some photos to commemorate their wedding day.

COURTESY: NIC ANTAYA / AP

Julie and Zack met at the restaurant in 2017 when both were there for lunch.

Thanks to Subway -- and Julie's mom for handing Zack her number -- the world has one more beautiful couple.

COURTESY: NIC ANTAYA / AP

Julie and Zack dated for four years before tying the knot last Friday.

Subway was happy to share in the day, organizing this professional photoshoot and catering the after-party.

COURTESY: NIC ANTAYA / AP

