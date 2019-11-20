Michelle Obama nominated for a Grammy for best-seller 'Becoming'

article

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is on track to become a Grammy winner.

Her best-seller “Becoming” is nominated for best-spoken word album - a category Barack Obama won twice.

Other past winners include The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Maya Angelou, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton.

Crown Publishing told The Associated Press that the former first lady's memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies in print and digital formats in the U.S. and Canada seven days after it was released on Nov. 13, 2018.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.