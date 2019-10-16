Michelin Guide releases list of affordable NYC restaurant picks for 2020

article

The famed Michelin Guide has announced the 133 restaurants in the New York City area that have received its Bib Gourmand distinction, an honor given to restaurants that offer affordable and remarkable dining experiences for around $40 or less.

The restaurants chosen showcase New York City’s famed diversity, featuring cuisine from South Asia, Italy, Korea and much more.

This year, the Michelin Guide expanded its coverage to Westchester County, where eight restaurants earned Bib Gourmand distinctions.

Here’s the full list of restaurants: