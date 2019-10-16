Michelin Guide releases list of affordable NYC restaurant picks for 2020
NEW YORK - The famed Michelin Guide has announced the 133 restaurants in the New York City area that have received its Bib Gourmand distinction, an honor given to restaurants that offer affordable and remarkable dining experiences for around $40 or less.
The restaurants chosen showcase New York City’s famed diversity, featuring cuisine from South Asia, Italy, Korea and much more.
This year, the Michelin Guide expanded its coverage to Westchester County, where eight restaurants earned Bib Gourmand distinctions.
Here’s the full list of restaurants:
- Alley 41
- Amelie
- Ammazzacaffè (NEW)
- Angkor
- Atla
- Atlas Kitchen (NEW)
- Atoboy
- Baker & Co.
- Bar Primi
- Beatstro (NEW)
- Bellwether
- Bohemian Spirit (NEW)
- Bunker
- Buttermilk Channel
- Café Alaia (NEW)
- Café China (NEW)
- Cho Dang Gol
- Chuan Tian Xia (NEW)
- Ciccio
- Congee Village
- Convivium Osteria
- The Cookery (NEW)
- Cotenna
- Dim Sum Go Go
- DOMODOMO
- Don Antonio by Starita
- Double Zero
- Dubrovnik (NEW)
- Dumpling Galaxy
- East Harbor Seafood Palace
- Egg
- El Molcajete
- Enoteca Maria
- Enzo’s
- Eugene’s Diner & Bar (NEW)
- Falansai
- The Flower Shop
- Frankies 457 Spuntino
- Georgian Cuisine
- Glady’s
- Glasserie
- Gran Eléctrica
- Gregory’s 26 Corner Taverna
- Haenyeo (NEW)
- Hahm Ji Bach
- HanGawi
- Hao Noodle and Tea
- High Street on Hudson
- Hometown Bar-B-Que
- Houdini Kitchen Laboratory
- Hunan Bistro
- Hunan Café
- Hwa Yuan
- J.G. Melon
- Jin Ramen
- Katz’s
- Khe-Yo
- Kiki’s
- Klein’s (NEW)
- Kubeh
- Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen
- La Morada
- Lea
- Legend of Taste
- Little Alley
- Llama Inn
- Lokanta (NEW)
- Luzzo’s
- Maison Yaki (NEW)
- MáLà Project
- Maria Restaurant (NEW)
- Mar’s
- Memories of Shanghai (NEW)
- Mexicosina
- Mile End
- Miss Ada
- Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too
- Momofuku Noodle Bar
- Momofuku Ssäm Bar
- Mu Ramen
- New Malaysia
- Nonna Beppa (NEW)
- Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
- Nyonya
- O:N˚ (NEW)
- Olmsted
- Oso
- Paet Rio
- Pata Café
- Pinch Chinese
- Pippali
- Prune
- Purple Yam
- RaaSa (NEW)
- Ribalta
- Roberta’s
- Rubirosa
- Ruffian (NEW)
- Runner & Stone
- Russ & Daughters Cafe
- Sagara (NEW)
- Saint Julivert Fisherie (NEW)
- San Matteo
- Shalom Japan
- Shiraz Kitchen (NEW)
- Sip Sak
- Soba-Ya
- Somtum Der
- Sottocasa
- Southern Table (NEW)
- Speedy Romeo
- Spy C Cuisine (NEW)
- Suyo Gastrofusion (NEW)
- Sweet Yummy House
- Tang Hot Pot
- Tanoreen
- Tomiño
- Tonchin
- Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi
- Tra Di Noi
- Turkish Kitchen
- 21 Greenpoint
- Ugly Baby
- Ulivo
- Una Pizza Napoletana
- Van Đa (NEW)
- Vida
- Vinum
- Violet (NEW)
- Win Son (NEW)
- Xixa
- zero otto nove
- Zoma