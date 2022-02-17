Michele Tafoy and Critical Race Theory

article

Michele Tafoy, the former NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, appeared Wednesday on FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about moving from sports to politics.

The Athletic reports that Tafoya will co-chair Kendall Qualls run for governor in Minnesota.

One of the topics was Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Tafoya has been a hard line critic of CRT being taught in schools, citing experiences her children had being separated from Black schoolmates because of "affinity groups." She specifically spoke out on the issue in November while appearing on ABC's "The View."

"My son's first best friend was a little African-American boy. They were inseparable. Get to a certain age they start having what's called an affinity group, which means you go for lunch and pizza with people who look like you … At kids in school, there is a big, big focus on the color of your skin and my children … Why are we even teaching that the color of the skin matters? Because to me, what matters is your character and your values," Tafoya said at the time.

Why did Michele Tafoya leave NBC Sports?

Tafoya left NBC Sports after the Super Bowl. She started working for NBC Sports in 2011.

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for Tafoya's views against critical race theory, according to FOX News.

The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a white supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the policy in an interview with Carlson.

"Imagine leaving a high-profile job over a made-up issue. Does Michele Tafoya even know what CRT is? Does she have kids in school being taught CRT? Can she provide any examples?" Hill wrote.

FOX News contributed to this report.


