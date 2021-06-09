PHOTOS: Michael J. Fox turns 60
NEW YORK - Michael J. Fox turns 60 today. Here are some highlights from his life, in photos.
Michael J Fox, circa 1980. (Photo by Getty Images)
Promotional portrait of the cast of American television sit-com, 'Family Ties,' 1980s. Standing, American actors Meredith Baxter Birney and Michael Gross; sitting, left to right, American actress Justine Bateman, Canadian-born actor Michael J. Fox, a
Actor Michael J. Fox, circa 1982. (Photo by Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images)
Michael J Fox walking across the street in a scene from the film 'Back To The Future', 1985. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)
Michael J Fox and James Woods on the street in a scene from the film 'The Hard Way', 1991. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)
This 1996 photo shows Michael J. Fox on the situation Spin City. The comedy takes place in New York's City Hall. It centers on Fox (as Mike Flaherty, the deputy mayor), who has to protect the slightly moronic mayor, Randall Winston from those who wan
Michael J. Fox testifies before Congress on September 28, 1999, in Washington, DC. Fox appeared before a subcommittee for the U.S. Senate to push for funding for Parkinson's disease research. (Photo by CNN via Getty Images)
Michael J. Fox performs on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation)