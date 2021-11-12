Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

article

Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official.

Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.

"These criminal organizations come across from Mexico to the U.S. side and they kill individuals, they murder individuals," Olivarez said.

In one recent case, a woman’s body was found near the border. She was believed to have been raped and tortured before being killed.

Olivarez said cartels are, "very professional, very methodical."

Olivarez said it is unclear why the cartels are now dumping bodies in the United States. It wasn't known if the victims are U.S. or Mexican citizens.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star in the border region.

"The Texas National Guard is surging personnel, equipment and capabilities to the Texas and Mexico border region in support of Operation Lone Star," said Brig. Gen. Monie R. Ulis, Operation Lone Star Commander. "As we build our force, we remain ready to detect, block and apprehend individuals and groups conducting illegal activity."

Texas has set aside $3 billion in funding for border security efforts. It is also planning to build its own border wall.

"Since Operation Lone Star began in March, DPS has deployed around one-thousand Troopers to assist at the border," the Department of Public Safety added in a statement. "DPS Troopers continue to enforce all state violations of law including, but not limited to, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, smuggling, and human trafficking."