Metropolitan Opera hosting, socially-distanced, in-person performances

Opening night at the Metropolitan Opera isn't until September 27th and as the nation's largest performing arts organization prepares for its comeback season, its singers, dancers, and orchestra are bringing live, in-person performances back to the big city, except on a much smaller scale.

Mara Driscoll and Elizabeth Yilmaz-Dobrow spearheaded the series of socially distant chamber performances in collaboration with "Arts on Site," a non-profit that provides artists with low-risk studio spaces.

"This is a collaboration between furloughed artists of the Metropolitan Opera. we’re an independent collective and we decided to come together for a week-long residency to create our own work," Driscoll explains.

Just sixteen audience members are allowed in at a time, and they have to sit in chairs spaced at least six feet apart.

Performers have to wear masks at all times and vocalists have to sing behind plexiglass barriers.

"It feels like a return to self and a return to collaborating with our peers and colleagues. Just to hear the resonance of the music against the walls and see the movement across the floor, it’s hopeful," Yilmaz-Dobrow adds.

You can stream the entire performance online from March 15th to March 31st at www.dancersofthemet.com.

The virtual show costs ten dollars, and all of the proceeds go directly to cast and crew members.