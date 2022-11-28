Metallica tour coming to MetLife Stadium
NEW YORK - Metallica will rock MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. for two nights in August 2023. The band released the dates for its M72 World Tour, kicking off in Amsterdam in April 2023.
Metallica's tour will feature a two-night stop in all the cities on the tour. The band also announced the set lists and support lineups for both nights will be completely different. Two-night tickets will go on sale on December 2. The New Jersey dates are August 4 and August 6 of 2023.
The M72 tour will feature an in-the-round stage design that relocates the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.
Metallica ticket sales benefit
A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, which provides grants to career and technical education programs in the U.S., combats food insecurity, and gives to disaster relief efforts worldwide.
Metallica M72 World Tour dates
Thursday, April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*
Friday, May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France
Friday, May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Sunday, May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Friday, June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**
Sunday, June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium
Friday, August 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Friday, August 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Sunday, August 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Friday, August 18, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Sunday, August 20, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Friday, August 25, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Friday, September 1, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Friday, May 24, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Friday, June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Friday, June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Friday, July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Friday, July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Friday, August 2, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Friday, August 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Friday, August 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Friday, August 23, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Friday, August 30, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Friday, September 20, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Supporting acts on Metallica tour
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City