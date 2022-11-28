Metallica tour coming to MetLife Stadium

article

Metallica will rock MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. for two nights in August 2023. The band released the dates for its M72 World Tour, kicking off in Amsterdam in April 2023.

Metallica's tour will feature a two-night stop in all the cities on the tour. The band also announced the set lists and support lineups for both nights will be completely different. Two-night tickets will go on sale on December 2. The New Jersey dates are August 4 and August 6 of 2023.

The M72 tour will feature an in-the-round stage design that relocates the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Metallica ticket sales benefit

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, which provides grants to career and technical education programs in the U.S., combats food insecurity, and gives to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Metallica M72 World Tour dates

Thursday, April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*

Friday, May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Friday, May 24, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, August 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Supporting acts on Metallica tour

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City