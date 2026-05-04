Met Gala 2026 guide: How to watch, theme and what to expect in NYC

article

The Brief The biggest night in fashion returns to New York City with spectacle, star power and a theme that’s sparking fresh conversation. The guest list is always tightly under wraps, but A-list names, from Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman to Venus Williams — are expected to make an appearance. The official dress code, "Fashion is art," asks guests to express their personal connection to fashion as an embodied art form, according to reporting from The Associated Press.



The biggest night in fashion returns to New York City with spectacle, star power and a theme that’s of course, sparking conversation.

A theme that blurs the lines: ‘Fashion is art’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Expand

This year’s Met Gala centers on the idea that fashion goes beyond clothing — it’s a form of art.

The official dress code, "Fashion is art," asks guests to express their personal connection to fashion as an embodied art form.

That means the red carpet could double as a living gallery, with celebrities turning the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps into a showcase of creativity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) A view inside the venue for the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for T Expand

For years, insiders have debated whether fashion belongs in the same category as traditional art. This theme leans all the way in, leaving little room for doubt.

What you might see on the red carpet

Atmosphere at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Expect bold interpretations.

Guests could pull from iconic fashion history, like archival looks, or debut custom designs inspired by famous artworks. Designers have long collaborated with artists, from Elsa Schiaparelli’s Salvador Dalí-inspired lobster dress to Yves Saint Laurent’s Mondrian collection and Marc Jacobs’ work with Takashi Murakami.

There’s also room for performance. The Met Gala carpet has evolved into more than just a photo op, with some attendees treating their looks as full artistic statements, or even performance art.

Why the theme matters

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Maya Hawke attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Expand

The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition often sets the tone for the gala, and this year’s showcase focuses on the role of the dressed body in art.

That’s a notable shift from earlier eras. As The Associated Press reports, fashion wasn’t always taken seriously in the art world.

In the 19th century, art was viewed as classical while fashion was dismissed as frivolous.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Serena Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Expand

Even the Met’s first fashion exhibit in 1983, featuring Yves Saint Laurent, faced criticism. Today, fashion exhibitions are widely embraced, and major museums around the world have followed suit.

Experts say this year’s theme could further cement fashion’s place in the art conversation.

The stars expected to attend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Expand

The guest list is always tightly under wraps, but A-list names, from Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman to Venus Williams — are expected to make an appearance.

Each will bring their own interpretation of the theme, making the arrivals one of the most anticipated red carpets of the year.

How to watch from NYC (and anywhere)

Kendall Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

You don’t need an invite to tune in.

Vogue livestream: 6 p.m., hosted by Ashley Graham, La La Anthony and Cara Delevingne, with Emma Chamberlain interviewing guests.

Associated Press Livestream: Starts at 4:30 p.m., showing celebrities departing New York hotels before they reach the carpet.

Between the early arrivals and the main event, viewers get a full look at the fashion story as it unfolds.

From the museum steps to screens around the world, the Met Gala once again turns New York City into the center of the fashion universe, where style isn’t just worn, it’s interpreted.