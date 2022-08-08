VIDEO: Mesquite police chase suspect in stolen silver car

Mesquite police were involved in a high-speed chase with a driver in a stolen silver Honda Accord Monday afternoon.

The chase started sometime after 1 p.m. on Interstate 30 near Dolphin Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Garland on August 2.

At one point, the driver was going between 90 and 100 miles per hour on northbound Interstate 635.

The driver also pulled into an apartment parking lot, paused for a few minutes and then took off again speeding through neighborhoods in east Dallas.

He ended up pulling over and began running on foot after crashing the car through a gate.

Officers caught up to him a few minutes later near Gross and Shiloh roads and took him into custody.

Mesquite Police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old from Dallas. He has been charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.