Men pose as utility workers, rob elderly Brooklyn woman at gunpoint: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three suspects who posed as utility workers in order to rob an elderly woman at gunpoint.

Authorities say that on the morning of May 11, the three suspects went to the home of a 75-year-old woman near Beverly Road and East 54th Street in East Flatbush, identifying themselves as utility workers who needed to inspect something inside her home.

The woman let them in, and when the suspects were inside, one drew a gun and held the woman at gunpoint.

The men stole $4,000 from the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects, who are described as roughly 30-40 years old and were last seen wearing construction vests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

All calls are strictly confidential.