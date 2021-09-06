Men on scooter shoot teen in the Bronx

article

The NYPD is trying to track down to men who shot a teen on a Bronx sidewalk while they were on a scooter.

Police say it happened last Monday just before 7 p.m. in front of 2715 3rd Ave.

Police say the two men rode up on a scooter and the guy on the back opened fire on a 16-year-old who was standing on the sidewalk. The teen was hit in his legs.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

The men took off on the scooter and have not been seen again. The NYPD released images of them in hopes that someone could identify them.