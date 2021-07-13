Memorial mural of DMX completed in Yonkers

Earl "DMX" Simmons spent part of his life at the Calgagno Homes, a city housing development in Yonkers. Residents are proud of their connection to the multi-platinum hip-hop superstar who passed away in April. The city he loved is proud of him, too.

A mural of DMX painted by artist Floyd Simmons dominates a huge wall just steps away from the 11th-floor apartment DMX once called home. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano with support from DMX's fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, made the mural possible.

"It makes me feel closer to him every time I see everyone showing support to him and his work," Lindstrom said.

"His contributions to Yonkers as someone who was willing to come back and be that larger-than-life figure but that they can reach out and touch," Spano said.

DMX's music lives on with his posthumous album "Exodus." And now this mural gives his fans a direct connection to a place that played an important role in making him the man he was.

"People have been coming from out of state, out of the country to take pictures of where he used to live," hip-hop artist Jadakiss said. "So I think it's only the suitable, honorable thing to do for an iconic legend from the town, the city of Yonkers."

"Taking a time out to acknowledge a great man who put in a great effort and great time, and actually impacted people all over the world," Joaquin Waah Dean, the CEO and founder Ruff Ryders, said

Leaders say they hope the mural will serve as an inspiration to residents here and everyone who sees it. Desiree said she hopes it will remind people of DMX's belief that faith can overcome everything.