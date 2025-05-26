Memorial Day 2025: What’s open and closed?

The Brief Memorial Day is a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. While many government offices are closed, such as the post office and banks, many retail stores will remain open. Costco, the giant wholesaler, will be closed.



Memorial Day is Monday, May 26, 2025, a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

The federal holiday means that all federal government offices, along with many services and businesses, will be closed.

What is Memorial Day?

Big picture view:

Memorial Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the fourth Monday of each May.

The backstory:

Though the holiday was established through the Uniforms Holiday Bill in 1968, its origins date as far back as the Civil War. In the 1860s, American civilians began to visit and decorate the gravesites of Union and Confederate soldiers. The springtime act of remembrance was eventually coined Decoration Day.

In 1868, the Grand Army of the Republic proclaimed Decoration Day to be a national holiday that should be observed on May 30, which fell in line with the blooming of most flowers. Congress officially recognized Decoration Day as a federal holiday in 1938.

Dig deeper:

​​The holiday got a name change in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed the city of Waterloo, N.Y. as the birthplace of Memorial Day. Five years later, the holiday was moved to the last Monday in May through the Uniforms Holiday Bill.

Local perspective:

Memorial Day is still celebrated with civilian, state-run and federal decoration initiatives where flowers and American flags are planted on gravesites for veterans who lost their lives in the line of duty. Parades and military events are also held to commemorate these fallen soldiers.

Are the Post Office, UPS and FedEx open?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Memorial Day. This means no mail delivery and all post offices will be closed.

UPS and FedEx will also be closed for deliveries on Memorial Day, though some UPS stores may be open. It’s best to check with your local store to be sure. UPS Express Critical service will be available.

Are banks open?

The Federal Reserve is closed on Memorial Day, which means the vast majority of banks will also be closed. The stock markets are also closed on Memorial Day.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

Costco will be closed on Memorial Day, according to the wholesaler's website.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Yes, many retailers, like Walmart, are open on Memorial Day, with many trying to lure customers with big promotional sales. Hours may vary by location.

Are pharmacies open?

CVS will be open on Memorial Day, but some locations may have altered hours. Be sure to check your local CVS. Walgreens stores will be open. However, Walgreens pharmacies, excluding 24-hour locations, will be closed.

Are grocery stores open?

Whole Foods Market, Walmart and Target will all be open on Memorial Day.