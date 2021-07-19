Members of Tekashi 6ix9ine's security team indicted for Harlem chase

Five members of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's private security team have been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly robbing a man after chasing him through Harlem in SUVs with flashing lights and sirens.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., says all five are charged with robbery and criminal impersonation.

Former NYPD Detective Daniel Laperuta, 44, is additionally charged with falsely claiming to NYPD officers and in a 911 call that the victim was threatening the defendants with a firearm.

Court documents say the incident took place on August 9, 2020.

A 34-year-old man and his girlfriend saw Tekashi 6ix9ine and several members of his security team while driving in Harlem. When the group saw the victim attempt to record video of the rapper on his phone, they shouted at him and began to chase him as he drove away.

They allegedly followed the victim for approximately 20 blocks in three SUVs which were equipped with flashing lights and sirens.

When the victim attempted to flag down a marked police car, retired NYPD Detective Laperuta is accused of flashing a retired NYPD Member of Service card, and telling the officers that the victim threatened them with a gun, and rejoined the chase

Laperuta called 911 as the team drove after the victim, and repeated the claim that the victim threatened them with a firearm.

The team ended up boxing in the victim’s car with their SUVs at the corner of 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and forced the victim to pull his car over.

One of the men allegedly approached the victim, opened his car door, unbuckled his seatbelt, and pulled the victim’s arm. The victim’s phone was knocked out of his hand to the ground, where another of the men stomped on it.

The victim got out of his car and wrestled with another of the men in an attempt to recover his phone.

Laperuta allegedly approached the group with his hand on his holstered gun and another member of the security team pointed a Taser at the victim. When an unmarked police car approached with flashing lights, the team immediately got into their SUVs and took off.



"A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West," said District Attorney Vance. "As alleged, these highly-compensated vigilantes caravanned through the streets of Harlem with sirens flashing in order to track a man down and steal and break his phone. Along the way, a retired NYPD Detective tried to cover up their conduct by lying to his former colleagues and repeatedly claiming the victim had threatened to shoot them. False reports – especially about firearms – can carry devastating consequences and fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the actual police response."



Defendant Information:

DANIEL LAPERUTA

Central Valley, NY



Charges:

• Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

• Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

• Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

• Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor, one count



SAMMY SPROUSE

Murfreesboro, TN



Charges:

• Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

• Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

• Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count



CHRISTIAN CORTEZ

Bridgeport, CT



Charges:

• Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

• Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

• Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count



EGARDO CORTEZ

Bridgeport, CT



Charges:

• Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

• Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

• Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count



KRISTIAN FUHSE

Pompano Beach, FL



Charges:

• Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

• Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

• Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

