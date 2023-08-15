Melissa Peterman talks new FOX game show 'Person, Place or Thing'

"Reba" actress Melissa Peterman has become a fan favorite as a celebrity contestant on FOX game shows such as Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O’Connell.

But now Peterman is hosting her own show – Person, Place or Thing – coming this fall to FOX!

Peterman spoke with FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer about how she fell in love with game shows, what it’s like having fun with contestants and how you can play along at home and win money.

Peterman also dishes on a possible sitcom reboot with Reba McEntire.