Mel Brooks, son create coronavirus PSA for seniors
NEW YORK - Actor Mel Brooks, 93, and his son Max, 47, made a coronavirus public service announcement from Los Angeles, California, on March 16, to urge young, healthy people to limit contact with others so as not to spread COVID-19.
The two were separated by a pane of glass — Max stood outside while Mel stood inside — to highlight the need for social distancing.
“If I get the coronavirus I’ll probably be OK. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends,” Max said. “When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I could infect, and so should you.”
The pair urged people to practice the recommended six-foot social distancing guidelines, stay away from crowds, and stay home whenever possible.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes. are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.
Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces