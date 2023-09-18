Meet Gil Llavet: The GOAT of Food Bank for New York City

At the Food Bank For New York City warehouse in the Bronx, Gil Llavet is known as the GOAT.

"You look up a picture of Food Bank, you gotta see a picture of Gil. Gil is God," said supervisor leader Gil Llavet.

Gil, an employee for 37 of Food Bank’s 40 years, this hi-lo operator comes to work at 5:30 every morning and sometimes wants to stay past his normal shift. All because he knows the people of this city are relying on guys like him.

"I know I’m helping people not to go through what I did." — Gil Llavet

Gil grew up in Puerto Rico with his mom, a brother, and one sister. He remembers the days when his family couldn’t afford food. Going to sleep hungry. Not knowing where or when his next meal would come.