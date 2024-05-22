Meet Astoria: Wild turkey spotted in Central Park

article

After Flaco comes a new friend, Astoria the wild turkey, who was spotted walking the streets of NYC, according to Manhattan Bird Alert.

Astoria was last seen on Tuesday lying on the grass on Roosevelt Island.

She was seen in Queens before coming to Manhattan, according to Manhattan Bird Alert. The New York Times said bird watchers and other experts are fairly certain that she came over from Queens, which is how she got her name, Astoria.

The New York Times said Astoria has also been out for fine dining on Park Avenue and walking near Saks on Fifth Avenue.

Manhattan Bird Alert said they don't know where Astoria is from.

"She is a long way from places that have breeding Wild Turkey populations," Manhattan Bird Alert posted to X.