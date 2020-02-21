Medical marijuana dispensaries in Clearwater ransacked

Two medical marijuana dispensaries were burglarized in Clearwater early Friday morning.

Video from one of the dispensaries shows the suspects pull up in a black Chevrolet Camaro, break in through a side window, and make off with armloads of products.

The Clearwater Police Department says the first burglary happened at 3:45 a.m. at a dispensary on Bayway Boulevard in Clearwater Beach. The second happened an hour later, at 4:20 a.m., at 24639 U.S. 19 N.

In each case, the suspects got in by prying out a window. The exact amount of product taken by the suspects was not known.

The suspects' faces were concealed, but police hope someone recognizes the Camaro or one of the suspects' bright blue shoes.

Police said there were no similar cases in Pinellas County, but other cases have been reported in Vero Beach, Lakeland, and the Villages.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

