Measles alert: Passenger with virus rode Amtrak train that stopped in NYC

The Brief A person infected with the measles virus traveled on the Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 train, potentially exposing passengers in New York City. The train made stops in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., before the infected person visited an urgent care clinic in D.C. on March 23. Exposure sites in Washington, D.C., have been identified, including the Amtrak Concourse at Union Station and MedStar Urgent Care in Adams Morgan.



Health officials have confirmed the case and are urging anyone who might have been in contact with the individual to consult a doctor, especially if they have not been vaccinated.

Timeline:

According to health officials, the individual was on the train from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on March 19, experiencing symptoms at the time.

The train left Boston and made stops in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., before the infected person visited an urgent care clinic in D.C. on March 23.

Nearly 400 cases of measles have been reported across 18 states this year, with the virus continuing to spread.

Exposure sites in Washington, D.C., have been identified, including the Amtrak Concourse at Union Station and MedStar Urgent Care in Adams Morgan.

Measles on Amtrak

Union Station and Adams Morgan have been identified as potential exposure sites for measles. Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations during the following times to monitor for symptoms:

Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 Train Southbound

March 19th, 7:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

Amtrak Concourse, Union Station

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

March 19th, 11:00 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

MedStar Urgent Care Adams Morgan

1805 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

March 22nd, 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Anyone who has visited these locations should contact a doctor, especially if they have not been vaccinated.

What we don't know:

The exact boarding location of the individual is unclear, but the train travels from Boston, Massachusetts, to Washington, D.C., with stops in New York City and Philadelphia.

What we know:

As of March 20, 2025, a total of 378 confirmed measles cases were reported by 18 jurisdictions: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington (CDC).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak as three or more related cases — and there have been three clusters that qualified as outbreaks in 2025.

How does measles spread?

In the U.S., cases and outbreaks are generally traced to someone who caught the disease abroad. It can then spread, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Signs of measles

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

How can you treat measles?

There’s no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally try to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications and keep patients comfortable.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called "herd immunity."