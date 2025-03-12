Measles case confirmed on Long Island, 12 potential exposures identified

The Brief A measles case was confirmed in an infant too young to be vaccinated at Cohen Children's Medical Center on Long Island, with 12 potential exposures identified. Health officials report that 11 exposed individuals are vaccinated, while one unvaccinated child has been treated and quarantined. Authorities urge anyone who was at the hospital between March 3-6 to contact their doctor, especially if they are unvaccinated, as measles has a 21-day incubation period.



What we know:

The infant was brought to Cohen Children's Medical Center at the beginning of March and was later diagnosed with measles. The Suffolk County Health Department is now working with the hospital to trace and identify anyone who may have been exposed during the child’s visit.

Officials have identified 12 potential exposures, all of whom are Suffolk County residents. Among them, 11 are up to date with their MMR vaccines, while one other child, also too young to be vaccinated, has been treated and quarantined.

The possible exposure occurred in the pediatric emergency department between March 3 and March 4 and in the medicine three unit between March 3 and March 6. Health officials stress that the infant did not attend daycare while infectious.

What they're saying:

Health officials emphasize the highly contagious nature of measles and the importance of vaccination.

"We are actively working with public health officials under established exposure protocols to ensure no further cases arise from this incident," hospital officials said in a statement. "The situation underscores the critical importance of vaccinations, including the MMR vaccine, and the need for them to help prevent diseases like measles and minimize the risk of spreading these diseases."

What's next:

Officials are urging anyone who was in the emergency room or medicine three unit at Cohen’s Children’s Hospital between March 3 and March 6 to contact their doctor, especially if they have not been vaccinated.

The incubation period for measles is up to 21 days, meaning symptoms could still develop in those exposed.

The Suffolk County Health Department is continuing to monitor the situation.