Erewhon dupe? Inside NYC’s new upscale grocery store, Meadow Lane

The Brief Meadow Lane combines New York City’s culinary creativity with locally sourced farm products in an upscale Tribeca market. Shoppers are lining up for specialty items like $65 olive oil, $15 chicken nuggets, and freshly prepared gourmet meals. The market offers everything from coffee and pastries to custom florals and catering, turning grocery shopping into an experience.



New York finally has its own version of Erewhon — or at least that’s what locals are calling it.

What we know:

Meadow Lane, a sleek new grocery store in Tribeca, has quickly become the city’s latest luxury shopping destination, complete with $65 olive oil, $12 grapes, and lines stretching down the block.

Local perspective:

The buzz began long before opening day. Meadow Lane’s founder documented every step of the store’s creation — from the design to the first deliveries — capturing the attention of food lovers across the city. When the doors finally opened, those same followers were first in line, eager to see what all the hype was about.

What is Meadow Lane NYC?

Dig deeper:

Meadow Lane is described as a prepared foods marketplace, bringing together the culinary talent of New York City and the quality products of local farms. The market focuses on fresh, high-end ingredients and restaurant-quality meals made convenient for everyday shoppers.

The offerings include:

Prepared foods like chicken salad, cacio e pepe mac and cheese, and gluten-free chicken nuggets

Farm produce sourced from regional growers

Juices and smoothies made in-house

Custom florals and fresh arrangements

Coffee and pastries for breakfast or afternoon breaks

Catering services for events and gatherings

Inside, Meadow Lane feels less like a grocery store and more like a curated culinary space. Shoppers wander through sleek displays of produce, baked goods, and ready-to-eat meals, while the scent of espresso fills the air.

"I actually live in the area," said one shopper. "There’s nothing like this nearby, so I was really excited to finally check it out."

"I found him on social media when I was still living in L.A.," another customer said. "He got a lot of hate because of how long it took to open, but I think it’s creative genius marketing — and it’s been a flawless execution."

$65 olive oil

The store’s standout item, a $65 bottle of olive oil made from 150-year-old olive trees, has become a symbol of Meadow Lane’s upscale image. Yet, regular visitors insist that not everything comes with a luxury price tag — many products are comparable to other boutique markets around the city.

Opening week was so busy that the market temporarily shortened its hours to keep up with demand. The line outside wrapped around the block, and several prepared dishes sold out before closing time.

Big picture view:

Experts say the excitement is fueled by the scarcity effect. When something seems rare or exclusive, people want it even more.

Whether it’s the psychology of scarcity or simply New Yorkers’ fascination with all things new and elevated, one thing is clear: Meadow Lane has turned grocery shopping into a status experience.

Some may call it an Erewhon dupe, others just call it dinner.