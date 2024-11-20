Expand / Collapse search

The McRib is coming back to McDonald's and you can buy McRib sauce too

By Daniel Miller
Published  November 20, 2024 6:05pm EST
    • The McRib sandwich is coming back to participating McDonald’s restaurants on Dec. 3.
    • McDonald’s is also debuting a new McRib sauce that goes on sale starting Nov. 25.
    • This popular sandwich debuted in 1981 and is usually offered as a seasonal menu item.

McDonald’s is bringing back one of its beloved menu items for a limited time. 

The iconic McRib sandwich will be available at participating restaurants  beginning on Dec. 3.

And fans of the sweet and tangy sandwich can get an extra bonus because McDonald's is also debuting a McRib sauce as well. 

A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce will be sold in a limited-edition half-gallon jug for $19.99 starting at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 25. Consumers can purchase the sauce by visiting www.wholelottamcribsauce.com.

What is the McRib sandwich?

The McRib features seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy barbecue sauce and topped with onions and dill pickles complimented by a toasted bun. 

This delicious offering first debuted at McDonald's in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas and has built up a huge following since. While the sandwich is considered a staple of the restaurant’s history, it typically is only available as a temporary or seasonal item.

Through the years, McDonald’s brought the McRib back to meet consumer demand, including for a "farewell tour" in 2022 making the sandwich available for three weeks and for a limited-time offering at some restaurants in 2023. 

  • Information for this story was provided by a McDonald’s news release that confirms the limited-time offering of the McRib sandwich and the McRib sauce.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 