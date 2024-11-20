The McRib is coming back to McDonald's and you can buy McRib sauce too
McDonald’s is bringing back one of its beloved menu items for a limited time.
The iconic McRib sandwich will be available at participating restaurants beginning on Dec. 3.
And fans of the sweet and tangy sandwich can get an extra bonus because McDonald's is also debuting a McRib sauce as well.
A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce will be sold in a limited-edition half-gallon jug for $19.99 starting at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 25. Consumers can purchase the sauce by visiting www.wholelottamcribsauce.com.
What is the McRib sandwich?
The McRib features seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy barbecue sauce and topped with onions and dill pickles complimented by a toasted bun.
This delicious offering first debuted at McDonald's in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas and has built up a huge following since. While the sandwich is considered a staple of the restaurant’s history, it typically is only available as a temporary or seasonal item.
Through the years, McDonald’s brought the McRib back to meet consumer demand, including for a "farewell tour" in 2022 making the sandwich available for three weeks and for a limited-time offering at some restaurants in 2023.