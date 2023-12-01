Mcdonald’s will upgrade its burgers, including the Big Mac, in 2024

Dry patties and squishy buns are a thing of the past, as McDonald’s will soon be rolling out a "mcflurry" of changes to its burgers nationwide.

McDonald’s announced earlier this year that a new recipe will make their burgers even better for customers.

The fast-food chain said "small but tasty" improvements will be made to the Big Mac, McDouble burger and its classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger.

Customers will soon notice changes including "pefectly melted" cheese and softer, pillowy buns that are "freshly toasted to golden brown."

A customer holds his Big Mac burger at a McDonald's restaurant. (Credit: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Chicago-based company said the burgers will also feature a juicer caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they are still on the grill, and more sauce will be added to its Big Macs.

"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans," McDonald's Chef Chad Schafer said in a statement. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever."

The improvements were first rolled out in Australia, Canada and Belgium to rave reviews, according to the company.

Changes have already been implemented in several U.S. cities on the West Coast, but a nationwide rollout will occur in 2024.

These changes are going into effect due to pressure from the burgeoning burger market, particularly an expedited process recently implemented at Five Guys, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.