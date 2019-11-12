McDonald's releases Snickerdoodle McFlurry, first holiday ice cream in 7 years

article

Flurries are in the forecast at McDonald’s, as the fast food chain has officially released its first holiday season ice cream-flavor since 2012.

On Monday, Mickey D’s announced it is keeping dessert menus delightful as the weather gets frightful in the weeks ahead with the addition of the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry.

The frosty treat features the chain’s classic vanilla soft serve swirled with sweet cinnamon cookie crumbles, and is exclusively available through Uber Eats until Nov. 17.

After that, later this month, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry will hit menus nationwide for a limited time, Delish reports.

“We know our customers enjoy the McFlurry year-round, and we wanted to give them a little something special to help celebrate the holidays,” Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation, said in a press release. “Our chefs mixed up multiple flavors to ensure we got the recipe just right, with the irresistible combination of Snickerdoodle cookies and our creamy vanilla soft serve.”

In holiday McFlurry history, the Golden Arches most recently experimented with a Holiday Mint McFlurry seven years ago. The limited-time offering featured twists of peppermint candy and mint syrup in soft serve, according to Delish.

Social media commenters were mostly enthused to learn of the Snickerdoodle McFlurry addition, with many voicing excitement to try the new frozen dessert.

“I gotta catch it while the ice cream machine not broke,” one Twitter user joked.

READ MORE @ FOXNEWS.COM