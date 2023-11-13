Expand / Collapse search

McDonald's partners with Crocs to release 4 unique pieces

By Austin Williams
LOS ANGELES - The sneaker game will never be the same. 

McDonald's and Crocs have teamed up for their first-ever collab, bringing specialty-themed Crocs sandals for the ultimate fast-food fashion holy grail. 

CrocsShoeLineup-2336x1040.jpg

The full McDonald’s x Crocs Collection includes a line of shoes with Jibbitz™ charms available for between $70 – $75 a pair, with socks for $20 each:

Both companies announced four new pairs of Crocs sandals and clogs with various themes on iconic McDonald's characters.

The four pairs include:

  • Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal
  • Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog
  • Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog
  • McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog

The shoes will be released on Nov. 14, retailing between $70 and $75. Fans can also get matching socks for each pair. 