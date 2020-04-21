McDonald's offering free meals to front-line coronavirus workers

article

McDonald’s will offer free meals to health care workers and first responders. The promotion will take place Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5.

The company is calling them Thank You Meals and they will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The food will come in a Happy Meal box along with a note of appreciation.

Workers will just need to show their work badge to receive either a breakfast or a lunch and dinner option:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.