McDonald's Gospelfest 2022 auditions are being held virtually.

The annual event will also be held virtually again this year.

The event is inviting praise dancer groups, choirs, singing groups, soloists, rappers, and poets to audition.

The auditions will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2. They can be done on Facebook Live or YouTube Live.

To set up an appointment or get more information, send an email to mcgospelfest@gmail.com or call l973-643-6262.