McDonald's offering free 6-piece nugget meal when ordered on app

McDonald's is set to offer a free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets meal to customers who order through the McDonald's app on Wednesday, May 22. This one-day-only promotion is available at participating restaurants across the United States.

How to Get Your Free McNuggets

To take advantage of the offer, customers need to download the McDonald's app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards. No purchase is necessary to claim the free nuggets, but orders must be placed through the app. Customers can also select their preferred dipping sauces to accompany the nuggets.

The company said this promotion is part of McDonald's strategy to provide more value to its customers during the summer season.

McDonald’s said in an email that this is just the first of many deals planned for the coming months, aiming to attract more app users and reward loyal customers.

The upcoming McNuggets promo follows McDonald’s recent announcement of a new $5 meal deal promotion in the U.S. to attract customers deterred by rising fast food prices. According to internal emails cited by the Wall Street Journal, the deal will begin on June 25 and last for about a month. It will include a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a choice of drink.

Bloomberg reported last week that McDonald’s was planning to launch this promotion, which required approval from franchise owners. Fast-food restaurants have seen a decline in sales due to inflation, which is driving more customers to eat at home.

While McDonald’s has not specifically confirmed the $5 deal, it emphasized the importance of "meaningful value" for its customers in an email to FOX Television Stations. "We know how much it means to our customers when McDonald’s offers meaningful value and communicates it through national advertising," McDonald’s USA stated. "That’s been true since our very beginning and never more important than it is today."

Customers can visit the McDonald's website or download the app from their preferred app store for more information on this and future promotions.



