McDonald’s and Ford partner up to make sustainable car parts from coffee

Are you “driven” every day to go on a coffee run to McDonald’s?

In the near future, your car could be made up of parts from what’s in your coffee cup.

A Business Insider report says that fast-food giant McDonald’s is teaming up with the Ford Motor Company to test out what Ford researchers say is the possible maing of car parts out of discarded coffee chaff from your favorite Cup-o’-Joe.

McDonald’s creates 62M pounds of coffee chaff each year.

Ford wants to use the bean chaff to make car parts which need to withstand high temperatures, such as headlights and car battery covers.

Using coffee chaff will also make parts lighter and use about 25 percent less energy when making them.

Ford says it hopes to have 100 percent recycled and sustainable plastic on its vehicles by 2035.

