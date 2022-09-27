McDonald’s to add adult Happy Meals to the menu

article

McDonald’s has found a way for adults to also enjoy a Happy Meal complete with toy figurines.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a boxed meal that contains one of four collectible figurines: Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® and Cactus Buddy.

Starting October 3, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery, or on the McDonald's app.

Meal options include a Big Mac, or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with french fries and a drink.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a news release. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week."

Customers who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be eligible to win merchandise from the companies.

