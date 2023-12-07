Mayor Adams engages with congressional leaders in D.C., urges support for NYC and border strategies

Mayor Eric Adams’s day Thursday began in very much the same way it did on November 2nd— he took to social media to post a video of himself on a plane, telling New Yorkers he was heading to Washington to meet with Congressional leaders and White House officials.

Except this time, he followed through with that promise. Last month, Adams landed in the nation’s capital only to turn right back around when word came down that the FBI was raiding the home of his chief campaign fundraiser.

On Thursday, Adams met with two high-ranking Congressional democrats-- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He also met with FEMA administrator and former NYC Commissioner of Emergency Management Deanne Criswell. In a tweet, he called Criswell "a partner" and added, "She knows what we can do, what we're up against, and what we need – federal aid and a decompression strategy at the border."

He once again pleaded with officials and reiterated that New Yorkers "are angry," he told reporters.

"I join that anger." — Mayor Adams

But in a short press gaggle, he was asked what specifically he was hoping to get by meeting with other New York Democrats in Washington, and he demurred.

"We are going to reach across the aisle what's happening in New York City," he said. "We’re going to sit down with both Democrats and Republicans and state that we're going to need a real policy at the border."

Josh Goldfein, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, said, "Every level of government needs to be doing more."

"The federal government needs to be supporting New York City. And also supporting the people who it has admitted to the United States by helping them work."

Adams was also set to meet with Tom Perez, the former DNC chair and now a White House senior adviser to President Biden. A meeting with Biden, though, was not on the official agenda.

The mayor has previously said he has not had a face-to-face meeting with the President in a full year.

"Every time I come to D.C., I look forward to seeing the president." — Mayor Adams

"And we're going to continue to want to sit down with the president and have a conversation over this," Adams said.

The mayor, getting into his SUV, brushed off shouted questions about whether Biden declined a request for a meeting, instead saying on the first day of Hanukkah, "Merry Christmas, and Happy Kwanzaa."

Fox 5 New York tried to get more clarity from the Mayor’s office regarding whether they asked for a meeting with Biden and were turned down. A spokesperson traveling with him would only say they’re not going to discuss private communications with the White House.