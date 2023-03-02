Mayor Adams unveils new mental health agenda

Thursday is World Teen Mental Wellness Day.

Mayor Adams released a 72-page plan, that laid out an ambitious mental health action plan that he says will tackle the mental health crisis in the city.

The proposal starts with a telehealth program for teenage students, connecting them with mental health services.

In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death in adolescence, 10–14 years old.

City officials say this would be the largest service, of its kind.

The mayor also announced his goal to reduce overdose deaths by 15%. The city saw a record number of deaths by overdose, in 2021.

The plan is to open more overdose prevention sites, which provide a supervised space for people to use drugs.

NYC already has two of these kinds of prevention sites, which has been controversial among lawmakers and residents.

They did not say where the new centers would be placed.

This plan would require city, state, and federal government approval, including the green light from Governor Kathy Hochul.

The mayor says they also plan to invest more into housing for those struggling with severe mental illnesses, including what is known as clubhouses.

This would provide a social support network for those with serious mental conditions.

It is still unclear how much this would cost, and how long it would take to roll out.