Active shooter incident at Mayfair, multiple victims, perpetrator at large

The Wauwatosa Police Department is involved in an active shooter incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Officials said multiple injured victims have and are being transported from the north end of the Macy’s department store. None of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

The perpetrator is “at-large” at this time. There are approximately 75 police officers on scene at this time.

A person inside one of the stores in the mall told FOX6 News SWAT is not going through the mall -- store-by-store -- in their efforts to find the perpetrator.

A source tells FOX6 News that Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm is on the scene. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and FBI Milwaukee have also indicated they have responded to assist the investigation at the mall.

An employee at Mayfair Mall tells FOX6 News the mall was being shut down after an incident there. The employee indicates whatever happened, happened in the Macy's end of the mall. She is in "shelter in place" mode at this time.

FOX6 News spoke with a person who is a food court worker at the mall named Nate. He indicated he heard gunshots -- one after the other.

"There's a shooting. We need to get out of here right away," Nate said. "It's just chaos."

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.

Associated Press contributed to this report.