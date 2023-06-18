Max Park, ‘speedcuber’ extraordinaire, breaks another world Rubik’s cube record

article

There’s a new king of the classic Rubik’s cube.

According to Guinness World Records, 21-year-old Max Park recently broke the world record for solving the 3x3x3 rotating puzzle, completing it in just 3.13 seconds.

Park, who solved the puzzle at a Pride event in Long Beach, California, beat the 3.47-second record set by China’s Yusheng Du in 2018. Before last week, Park’s fastest time was 3.63 seconds.

It’s not Park’s only "speedcubing" record. According to Guinness, he holds practically all of them, including the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube.

Park, who has autism, has inspired people around the world. His motto is "Don’t think, just solve."

"There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes," his parents, Schwan and Miki Park, told Guinness.

Fans of Park, now an official ambassador for Rubik's, remember him and fellow champion Feliks Zemdegs from the 2020 Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers.