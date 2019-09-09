Mattel debuts ‘Día de los Muertos' Barbie doll marking ‘Day of the Dead'

Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Barbie in honor of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," will hit stores this month.

The holiday begins Oct.31 and runs through Nov. 2, but the doll will be for sale beginning this Thursday at Walmart and Amazon, retailing for $75.

According to Mattel, the doll's face is painted with a traditional skull mask in celebration of the holiday that honors lost loved ones.

The Barbie doll is dressed in an elaborate crown with monarch butterflies and bright marigolds and a long velvet black dress.



