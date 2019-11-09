Master in Weed? You can do that at this university

article

File this under the "master's degree we never know exists" category.

For those who ever dreamed of earning a master's degree in marijuana, now is the time to try.

According to the University of Maryland website, applications are now being accepted for a two-year Master of Science program in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics, set to start in Fall 2020.

The program, the website says, is the first graduate program in the country dedicated to the study of medical cannabis, and is ideal for those with a bachelor's degree and currently work in the medical cannabis industry, as well as those who wish to work in the industry.

The program, according to the website, will teach students on the basic science of medical cannabis, its clinical uses, adverse effects, public health considerations, as well as laws and policies on the federal and state level.

A thesis is not required for the program, officials said.

The website states there is an application deadline. People need to apply by April 15, 2020.

Advertisement

University of Maryland's website on the M.S. in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics

https://shadygrove.umd.edu/academics/degree-programs/ms-medical-cannabis-science-and-therapeutics