Massive police response in Washington Heights after man shot

Police in tactical gear converged on West 163rd Street off Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights after one person was shot Thursday morning in the area.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

SkyFox was over the area at about 11 a.m.where several blocks were taped off by police, an armed officer could be seen on a rooftop and more than a dozen cop cars were lined up nearby.

A woman was seen handcuffed and walked to a police cruiser. A man was arrested at the scene.