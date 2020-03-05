Expand / Collapse search

Massive police response in Washington Heights after man shot

Washington Heights
FOX 5 NY

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of West 163rd St. and Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights.

NEW YORK - Police in tactical gear converged on West 163rd Street off Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights after one person was shot Thursday morning in the area.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Police in tactical gear have converged on West 163rd Street off Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights.

SkyFox was over the area at about 11 a.m.where several blocks were taped off by police, an armed officer could be seen on a rooftop and more than a dozen cop cars were lined up nearby.

A woman was seen handcuffed and walked to a police cruiser. A man was arrested at the scene.

