Massive fire rips through row of homes in Jersey City

Authorities say a fast-moving fire damaged at least four homes in Jersey City, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Friday in a home on Wade Street near Rutgers Avenue and quickly spread to three other nearby residences.

Roofs on some of the homes collapsed.

SkyFox was over the scene where people could be seen outside covered with blankets. The Red Cross was on scene helping displaced residents.

Firefighters were dealing with hoarding conditions in some of the houses, while gusty winds also hampered their efforts to battle the blaze, said fire officials.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

With the Associated Press