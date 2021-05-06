Massive fire disrupts LIRR service

Firefighters continue to put out hotspots of a five-alarm fire at a garbage facility on Grand Boulevard in Westbury impacting service on the Long Island Rail Road.

The fire which damaged train tracks broke out Wednesday at about 9 p.m. Approximately 27 fire departments responded. The flames were brought under control at about 1 a.m., according to fire officials.

There were no injuries reported.

Service was suspended east of Mineola which includes a service suspension of the Ronkonkoma branch.

Commuters were advised to use the Montauk and Babylon branches as alternates. Anticipate extremely limited service between Mineola and New Hyde Park.

The LIRR says commuters should anticipate rail service to remain suspended through the morning commute.

The fire was not deemed to be suspicous. Officials said household garbage and recycles were burning at the facility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.