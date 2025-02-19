Massive fire breaks out at Brooklyn church; no injuries reported

The Brief A three-alarm fire broke out at a church in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, the FDNY said. The FDNY said the fire happened on the first floor. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.



Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a church in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, the FDNY said.

What we know:

The FDNY said the call came at around 10:40 a.m. about a fire on Halsey Street between Central and Wilson Avenues in Bushwick.

The fire happened on the first floor, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said 138 fire and EMS personnel responded.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire and the FDNY is investigating.