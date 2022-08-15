Massapequa Coast heading to Little League World Series

For the first in its 72-year history, Massapequa Coast is advancing to the Little League World Series.

The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park. The town estimated that roughly 1,000 people came to cheer the 12-year-old Little Leaguers on.

Fans came prepared with lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks to watch a showdown against Toms River East of New Jersey in the Metro Region Championship.

Righty Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter and Massapequa Coast's bats did the rest — topping the perennial favorite 4-0.

Massapequa had to beat Toms River not once but twice in order to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which starts on Wednesday.

Massapequa beat the New Jersey state champions 6-3 in extra innings during the opening round in Bristol, Connecticut. Toms River is a powerhouse in the region, having produced a lot of talent including former Yankees and Mets infielder Todd Frazier.

In addition to making its own history, Massapequa Coast became the first team from Long Island to reach the LLWS since Rockville Centre back in 1978.